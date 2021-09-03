Former Malaysian Bulk Carriers chairman returns with LNG bunkering venture

Capt Ahmad Sufian Abdul Rashid, the former chairman of Malaysian Bulk Carriers, is back with a new gas bunkering venture.

LNG Marine has completed the design of its first hybrid LNG bunkering barge and has obtained approval from French classification society Bureau Veritas. A letter of intent has been signed for the construction of a first vessel.

The company will likely tap Malaysian energy major Petronas for supplies.

To date, the majority of LNG bunker barges in operation are based in Europe, with Rashid seeing significant opportunities to grow his new business in Asia.