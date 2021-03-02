Former MHI Vestas CEO joins Floating Power Plant

Jens Tommerup, former CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, has joined the board of Danish renewable energy technology company Floating Power Plant (FPP).

Established in 2004, Floating Power Plant is a clean-tech company that designs, develops and provides a unique floating patented platform for wind and wave energy.

“I find the FPP-design of combining wind and wave energy intriguing. Utilizing the floater for energy storage or power-to-X units creates many opportunities to further improve the business case for offshore wind while also opening new market segments and business opportunities,” said Tommerup.

Tommerup is a also board member in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Global Wind Service. He was the CEO at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind between 2014 and 2018. Before that, he was President at Vestas Offshore and was previously also CEO at Hempel China.