EuropeOffshore Wind

Former MHI Vestas CEO joins Floating Power Plant

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 3, 2021
0 5 1 minute read

Jens Tommerup, former CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, has joined the board of Danish renewable energy technology company Floating Power Plant (FPP).

Established in 2004, Floating Power Plant is a clean-tech company that designs, develops and provides a unique floating patented platform for wind and wave energy.

“I find the FPP-design of combining wind and wave energy intriguing. Utilizing the floater for energy storage or power-to-X units creates many opportunities to further improve the business case for offshore wind while also opening new market segments and business opportunities,” said Tommerup.

Tommerup is a also board member in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Global Wind Service. He was the CEO at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind between 2014 and 2018. Before that, he was President at Vestas Offshore and was previously also CEO at Hempel China.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 3, 2021
0 5 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button