Denmark’s J. Lauritzen has appointed former Odfjell boss Kristian Mørch as the company’s new chief executive.

Mørch, who led Norwegian chemical tanker operator Odfjell from 2015, decided to step down from his post in March this year and was subsequently succeeded by the company’s COO, Harald Fotland, in May.

Born in 1967, Mørch joined J. Lauritzen’s board of directors in 2018 and is currently the company’s vice chairman.

He is set to begin his new role on August 1 this year.