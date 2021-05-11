AmericasOffshore

Former Pacific Drilling boss to lead Diamond Offshore

Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling has appointed Pacific Drilling’s former chief executive Bernie Wolford as the company’s president and CEO.

Wolford, who will also serve on the board of directors, succeeds Marc Edwards, who retired as Diamond’s chairman, president and CEO when the company and its debtor affiliates emerged from their chapter 11 financial restructuring.

Wolford served as the CEO of Pacific Drilling from November 2018 to April 2021 and also had senior operational roles at the Texas-headquartered offshore driller Noble Corporation.

In addition, Diamond Offshore announced that on May 7, 2021, the board of directors elected Neal P. Goldman as the company’s new chairman of the board.

The company emerged from chapter 11 in April this year, with a reduction of over $2.1bn of debt and $625m of new available capital.

