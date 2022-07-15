Former Wärtsilä employees in Russia set up their own business 

Former Russian employees of Finnish marine technology firm Wärtsilä have established a new company after the latter halted its operations in the country.

The company called EMCT (Evolution of Marine Digital Technologies) was founded in St. Petersburg in June by Andrey Sitkov and Vladimir Ponomarev, the former COO and general director of marine navigation solutions provider Transas in Russia, which was taken over by Wärtsilä in 2018. The business is reportedly backed by Russian financial partners and investors, who are also the majority owners.

EMCT is going to take on the tasks of expert and technical support for current Wärtsilä users, and look to develop and bring to the market domestic software and hardware solutions that can replace Wärtsilä products,” Russia’s RBC said, citing Ponomarev.

“The departure of Wärtsilä from Russia in March 2022 effectively deprived users of qualified expert support and the opportunity to develop software and hardware solutions to meet changing requirements and standards,” Ponomarev told RBC.

According to the publication, the Finnish company offered key Russian employees the opportunity to move abroad, but they decided to stay and build their own business, which is said to be looking to reach 40 to 50% of the turnover that Wärtsilä previously had in the Russian market within the next three or four years. EMTC is also considering moving its own software products to the international market, with priorities set on countries friendly to Russia.

Wärtsilä announced a complete halt to all operations in Russia in March, including the supply and sale of equipment, as well as the acceptance of new orders. This resulted in a €200m write-off in the first quarter of 2022.