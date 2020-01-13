Former Wellard boss plans livestock return
Former Wellard CEO Mauro Balzarini will launch a new venture focused on developing a new generation of livestock carriers.
Balzarini stepped down as CEO of Australia’s Wellard in June, ending 40 years of involvement with the company by his family.
Now, having relocated to Queenstown in New Zealand and following an out of court settlement with Wellard, Balzarini plans to do it all again with the launch of NextSeaWell, a venture which plans to develop a new generation of LNG-powered ships.
“Considering the average age of vessels in the water is around 20 years, there is a need to design more innovative ships to combat changing emission regulations. We also need to show the public that we are invested in improving standards to make livestock trade more sustainable and in the best interests of Australian producers and exporters,” Balzarini commented in a release.
The ships will have a capacity of around 11,000 head of cattle.
A design phase is underway and will be followed by a testing and validation phase.
2 Comments
Mike CunninghamJanuary 13, 2020 at 5:45 pm
I wonder if the unsuspecting proposed investors in the NextSeaWell live animal export business have ever read the GCaptain piece on the deaths of over 2400 live sheep on a similar vessel to that envisaged?
https://gcaptain.com/australia-toughens-welfare-standards-for-live-animal-exports-after-death-of-2400-sheep/
Or, if they have not read that report, how’s about wartching the following video, showing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHjR2t3wS30.
Or, if further proof of the desire for sheer profit over animal welfare, how’s about checking out https://www.liveexportshame.com/articles/ships-of-shame-by-morna-wood.php?
PeterBJanuary 13, 2020 at 7:42 pm
To talk about sustainability of live stock vessels is like talking about green lube oil for chain saws to be used in primeval forests. If talking about stock finally to end up as animal meat, transportation of live stock should be banned with horrendous fines for and with travel and financial exclusion orders for the persons setting up, dealing with and making profit out of such businesses, including design offices. Transportation of refrigerated meat and meat products is the only decent and allowable solution.