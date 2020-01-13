Home Sector Operations Former Wellard boss plans livestock return January 13th, 2020 Sam Chambers Operations

Former Wellard CEO Mauro Balzarini will launch a new venture focused on developing a new generation of livestock carriers.

Balzarini stepped down as CEO of Australia’s Wellard in June, ending 40 years of involvement with the company by his family.

Now, having relocated to Queenstown in New Zealand and following an out of court settlement with Wellard, Balzarini plans to do it all again with the launch of NextSeaWell, a venture which plans to develop a new generation of LNG-powered ships.

“Considering the average age of vessels in the water is around 20 years, there is a need to design more innovative ships to combat changing emission regulations. We also need to show the public that we are invested in improving standards to make livestock trade more sustainable and in the best interests of Australian producers and exporters,” Balzarini commented in a release.

The ships will have a capacity of around 11,000 head of cattle.

A design phase is underway and will be followed by a testing and validation phase.