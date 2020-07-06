Dry CargoGreater China

Fortune Ocean Shipping to clear out handy bulker fleet

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 6, 2020
0 28 Less than a minute

Dalian-based bulk carrier operator Fortune Ocean Shipping is looking to exit the smaller size bulker segment, having listed all its handysize bulkers for sale.

Shipbroking sources are circulating the sale of the 2015-built Xing Jing Hai, Xin Ning Hai, Xing Rong Hai, Xing Yuan Hai, Xing Zhi Hai and Xing Zun Hai as well as 2016-built Xing Ru Hai and Xing Yi Hai. The vessels are ranging from 34,400 dwt to 38,900 dwt, and have a combined value of $102m according to VesselsValue.

Should the sell off be completed successfully, Fortune Ocean will be left with one capesize, seven panamaxes and two ultramaxes.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close