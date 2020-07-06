Fortune Ocean Shipping to clear out handy bulker fleet

Dalian-based bulk carrier operator Fortune Ocean Shipping is looking to exit the smaller size bulker segment, having listed all its handysize bulkers for sale.

Shipbroking sources are circulating the sale of the 2015-built Xing Jing Hai, Xin Ning Hai, Xing Rong Hai, Xing Yuan Hai, Xing Zhi Hai and Xing Zun Hai as well as 2016-built Xing Ru Hai and Xing Yi Hai. The vessels are ranging from 34,400 dwt to 38,900 dwt, and have a combined value of $102m according to VesselsValue.

Should the sell off be completed successfully, Fortune Ocean will be left with one capesize, seven panamaxes and two ultramaxes.