Forwarder resurrects the Ellerman brand to create new British liner

Container analysts at Alphaliner have provided details on a new British shipping line. UK-based forwarder Uniserve, which had chartered some ships last year, has gone a step further, creating a dedicated liner subsidiary, Ellerman City Liners.

Ellerman City Liners has started a regular China to the UK service, the GB Express, which turns in approximately 60 days using four chartered ships ranging in size from 2,464 to 5,060 teu. The ships call at Taicang, Ningbo and Dachan Bay in China and Tilbury in the UK.

Alphaliner explained in its most recent weekly report that Uniserve had initially started chartering vessels as extra sailers, but since the ongoing capacity shortage and port congestion is not expected to ease soon, it decided to organise itself as a carrier for the longer term.

Uniserve is the UK’s largest privately-owned logistics provider. Its ocean freight business is called UniOcean, with the new service carrying UniOcean branded containers (pictured).

The Elllerman brand dates back to 1892, becoming one of the largest British shipping lines prior to World War II. The brand disappeared in 1991 when it was acquired by Andrew War Shipping.

The name Ellerman City Liners was revived last year by Iain Liddell, the chairman of Uniserve, who started his career in shipping as a clerk with Ellerman.