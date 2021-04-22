Four dead, nine still missing in Philippine cargo ship grounding

Four of the 20 crewmembers of the grounded cargo vessel LCT Cebu Great Ocean have been found dead along the Philippine shorelines with nine still missing.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued seven on Wednesday and search and rescue operations continue for the remaining crew who abandoned the vessel when it ran aground in waters off Surigao del Norte amid super typhoon Surigae on Monday.

The PCG has also deployed a land mobility vehicle that conducts patrol operations along the shorelines of Malimono and San Francisco.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Surigao del Norte deployed a drone, while the shipowner of LCT CEBU GREAT OCEAN deployed a private plane to conduct aerial survey at vicinity waters of Malimono and San Francisco.

The LCT Cebu Great Ocean, which was loaded with nickel ore and about 2,000 litres of diesel fuel, had dropped anchor off Jabonga town in nearby Agusan del Norte. However, it snapped in rough seas on Monday and the vessel took in water, forcing the crew to declare ‘abandon ship’, PCG said.