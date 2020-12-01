AmericasEuropeOperationsTankers

Four kidnapped from Diamond S Shipping product tanker

Capital Ship Management

Diamond S Shipping has confirmed that four crew have been kidnapped from its product tanker Agisilaos.

The vessel, managed and crewed by Capital Ship Management, was approaching the port of Lome, Togo on Sunday with 22 crew onboard when it was attached.

Four crew were kidnapped, however there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

“All appropriate authorities have been notified and Diamond S is fully supporting Capital as they respond to this situation. Diamond S will not comment further on these operational issues to avoid potentially jeopardizing the safety of the crew members being held or prolonging their stay in captivity,” the company said in a statement.

