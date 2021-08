Taiwanese bulker owner Franbo Lines has announced its intention to contract two 40,000 dwt handysize newbuildings in Japan.

The vessels would comply with the latest emissions rules, and are expected to have a price tag of around $30m, the company said.

The move is part of Franbo Lines’ plan to renew and expand the fleet, which currently stands at 14 vessels, valued at $130.3m, according to VesselsValue data.