Franbo Lines grows fleet with Fairwind MPP charter

Taiwanese bulk shipping operator Franbo Lines has announced that the company has chartered in the 2015-built multipurpose vessel Fairwind Legion .

The 17,000 dwt geared bulk carrier is chartered from Chinese owner Fairwind Shipping for a period of 30 months.

Fairwind bought the vessel from Danish owner Thorco Shipping in April this year.

Franbo Lines currently owns a fleet of 13 vessels made up of 12 bulk carriers and one ro-lo vessel.