France’s ex-transport minister barred from joining CMA CGM

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 26, 2022
CMA CGM

France’s former transport minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, has been barred from joining CMA CGM as executive vice president, heading up the carrier’s air cargo operations, with an independent state body deeming the appointment carried substantial ethical risks.

Djebbari, a former pilot, who was until earlier this month France’s minister delegate for transport, was barred from the CMA CGM post by a public body that cited potential conflict of interest issues.

Djebbari, 40, would have served on the executive committees of both CMA CGM and Air France-KLM had his appointment gone through.

CMA CGM is set to become the airline’s third-largest shareholder, after the French and Dutch states, after a recapitalisation exercise, which will see the French containerline collaborate on air cargo operations around the world. The approval of CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saadé’s entry to the airline’s board of directors was ratified on Tuesday.

