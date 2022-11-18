Frank Olsen steps down as Inchcape CEO

Frank Olsen has stepped down as chief executive of one of the world’s largest maritime service providers, Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS).

He will be replaced by Philippe Maezelle, who joins ISS on December 1, 2022, after serving as CEO of Alfred H Knight, an inspection and testing services provider for the metals and minerals industry. Maezelle’s previous experience also includes International SOS and DHL.

Olsen joined Inchcape in 2016 as head of ship and crew solution. He became the company’s COO in 2017 and was promoted to the CEO role in July 2018. He will support the transition and handover process and be available to Inchcape for a period going forward, and also remain an investor in the company.



“We thank Frank for his immense contribution to the company over the last seven years. Frank has built a solid foundation for future growth through his professionalism, dedication, and passion for our industry and for ISS,” the company said in a release.

Tracing its roots back to 1847, ISS is one of the leading port agencies with a global network of over 245 proprietary offices across 60 countries and a team of more than 3,000 committed staff.