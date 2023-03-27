Fratelli Cosulich expands fleet with MPP buy

Italian diversified owner Fratelli Cosulich has bought a multipurpose general cargo vessel from compatriot owner Barone Shipping taking its fleet to 16 vessels.

The Genoa-based company has picked up the 2010-built Toto BR for an undisclosed sum. The 9,300 dwt unit, VesselsValue estimates as worth close to $8m, will be bareboat chartered to Argo Shipping.

Fratelli Cosulich currently has 14 ships in operation with two small-scale LNG bunker vessels expected to deliver from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, one of which was recently named Alice Cosulich.

In February, the group added the 2015-built handysize bulk carrier Venture Ocean, renamed Saturnia, from Japan’s Doun Kisen and chartered out to Lauritzen Bulkers.