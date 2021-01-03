Fratelli Cosulich opens new bunker trading office in Greece

Italy’s Fratelli Cosulich Group has announced an important addition to its network of marine fuel trading offices.

“With the establishment of Fratelli Cosulich Greece, the Group expands into one of the most important markets in the shipping industry,” the Genoa-based company said in a statement.

Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich’s CEO for marine fuel business segment and board member, said: “We have been looking at Greece for a long, long time and we have struggled to find the right people to lead this project. Being a family business also means that our people have to be true ambassadors for our company and our values, and that sets the bar very high for any leader within the group.

“We believe we have found the right people in Yiannis Vassilatos, Anthi Taahilidou and Alexandros Anagnostopoulos and are looking forward to a successful journey with them”.

Fratelli Cosulich Greece will be the eighth office of the group focusing on marine fuel, and joins branch offices based in Italy, Monaco, UAE, Hong Kong, Portugal, Singapore and the USA.