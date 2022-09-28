Fratelli Cosulich selects shipyard for its first ammonia bunker vessel

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co (CIMC SOE), a subsidiary of CIMC Enric Holdings, for the construction of an ammonia bunker tanker.

The deal comes almost a year after the Italian owner teamed up with compatriot classification society RINA and Singapore’s ship designer, SeaTech Solutions, to develop the vessel.

Ammonia is gaining traction as one of the potential zero-carbon fuels, with several ammonia dual-fuelled newbuilding orders being placed. The partners in the vessel’s development said earlier that having available bunkering facilities such as ammonia bunker tankers will be crucial to providing confidence to the shipping industry to embrace the alternative fuel.

“As shipowners and bunker suppliers, Fratelli Cosulich believes that the shipping industry will act in a proactive manner to reduce shipping greenhouse gas emissions to support the ambitions laid out by IMO. Ammonia has great potential as a zero-carbon marine fuel and the company is ready to work together with the sector stakeholders to overcome any safety and operational challenges,” Fratelli Cosulich noted.

CIMC SOE is currently building two LNG bunkering vessels for Fratelli Cosulich, scheduled for delivery in September 2023 and January 2024, respectively, and the owner said “the yard’s experience will be very important for this forward-looking project.”