Fratelli Cosulich set to order its first LNG bunkering tanker

Genoa-based Fratelli Cosulich is close to signing a new order for its first LNG bunkering tanker.

Sources tell Splash that the Italian shipping company has already selected the shipyard, China’s CIMIC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in Nantong.

An option for a second unit will be also part of the deal.

The new LNG bunkering tanker will have 8,000 cu m capacity and once delivered is expected to enter service in the Italian ports of Genoa, Savona and some others in the northern Tyrrhenian Sea.

In order to diversify its business activity also in this new market segment the group last year set up a newco called Fratelli Cosulich LNG.

Earlier this year the same group announced the opening of Fratelli Cosulich Greece, which is today the eighth office of the company’s network focusing on marine fuel. It joins branch offices based in Italy, Monaco, UAE, Hong Kong, Portugal, Singapore and the USA.