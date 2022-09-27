Fred Olsen 1848 and Huisman showcase floating wind maintenance concept

Fred Olsen 1848 and Dutch heavylift specialist Huisman have joined forces to develop a floating maintenance solution for the floating offshore wind sites.

A Bonheur company, Fred Olsen 1848, has developed what it says is a complete solution and operational procedure for major component exchange for floating wind turbines, with Huisman developing the crane required for such operation.

According to partners, in addition to the exchange of turbine components offshore, the solution removes the need for dynamic lifts, which are both expensive and entail high operational risk. Component exchange is carried out on site with no need to disconnect the foundation and tow to port, while the crane, positioned on the floating structure, operates with the same motions as the floating foundation.

Fred Olsen 1848 said its so-called “Floating Maintenance Solution” has already attracted the interest of several large floating offshore wind developers. The development of the solution is now entering a new phase where the next milestone is to conclude a detailed project front-end engineering and design (FEED) study with the aim of bringing the solution into operation before the end of this decade.

Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO of Fred Olsen 1848, commented: “Innovation and collaboration are key to realising commercial development of floating offshore wind. The present floating wind component exchange solutions are too costly in terms of assets required, downtime of the turbine and available weather windows. We believe the Floating Maintenance Solution will be a game-changer in the market and can enable the industrialisation of floating offshore wind.”