Fred Olsen and Hafslund Eco form offshore wind joint venture

Jason Jiang November 17, 2020
Norway’s Fred Olsen Renewables has entered into an agreement with Hafslund Eco to set up a 50/50 joint venture for the development of offshore wind and transmission concepts.

The companies believe the combination of Hafslund Eco’s competences as power producer and grid operator with Fred Olsen’s experience within the development of renewable and offshore projects gives the partnership a unique position to contribute to the realisation of the offshore wind industry in Norway.

The parties will cooperate on submitting a pre-application for development of offshore wind projects at Sorlige Nordsjo and Utsira Nord, when the offshore wind areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf open up in 2021. The two areas allow for the development of 4,500 MW of wind power in total.

