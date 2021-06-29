Fred Olsen Ocean and Shimizu form Japanese offshore wind alliance

Fred Olsen Ocean (FOO), including its subsidiaries Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) and Global Wind Service (GWS), has teamed up with Shimizu Corporation for offshore wind developments in Japan and worldwide.

Under the partnership and exclusivity agreement, FOWIC will be the leading partner for installation projects involving Shimizu’s jack-up installation vessel outside Japan, whereas Shimizu will be the leading partner for installation projects within Japan. Shimizu will take delivery of the vessel in late 2022.

FOWIC and GWS will also be the preferred suppliers for Shimizu with FOWIC supplementing Shimizu vessel capacity in Japan when needed. For markets outside Japan, FOWIC will represent and market the Shimizu vessel.

“There is great potential not only in the partnership of our two businesses, but also in what we can offer to the offshore wind industry,” said Alexandra Koefoed, CEO of Fred Olsen Windcarrier.

Toru Yamaji, VP of Shimizu, said: “We could not have chosen a better partner to further our capabilities in the Japanese offshore wind market, and abroad. Together, Fred Olsen Ocean and Shimizu will offer a breadth of specialist knowledge, assets and services for wind farm developers worldwide.”