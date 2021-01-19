Fred Olsen Renewables and Ocean Sun kick off floating solar power project

Fred Olsen Renewables and Ocean Sun, together with their partners have been awarded EC-funds for a floating solar power project

The other partners in the consortium are Innosea, the Technological Institute of the Canary Islands (ITC) and the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN).

The project will perform analyses, laboratory tests and build a floating solar power unit off the coast of Gran Canaria.

The project has a duration of 30 months and a total budget of 4 million euros. The project starts in January 2021 with design and tests in basin laboratory and will be followed by sea trials. Following the installation, all aspects of the system will be analysed and a plan for further commercialisation and large-scale deployments will be developed.

“Fred Olsen Renewables wants to take a first-mover position as project developer, owner and operator of floating solar in selected countries in Asia and Southern Europe. This EC-project, together with our agreement with the Solar Energy Institute of Singapore (SERIS), will give us valuable insights for future commercial projects both off- and near-shore,” said Rolf Benjamin Johansen, director of floating solar, Fred Olsen Renewables.