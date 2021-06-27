Fred Olsen Renewables and Vattenfall in Scottish offshore wind tie-up

Norwegian developer Fred Olsen Renewables, a subsidiary of Bonheur, has teamed up with Swedish utility Vattenfall to bid in the upcoming leasing round for offshore wind in Scotland.

A 50/50 partnership said that, dependent on a successful award, it will focus on creating a local and sustainable supply chain in Scotland, bringing long-term economic benefits to the local communities.

“This joint venture brings together two companies with strong track records in Scotland,” said Helene Bistrom, Vattenfall’s head of the wind business area.

Scotland’s upcoming offshore wind leasing round, ScotWind, will include up to 15 areas amounting to 10 GW in capacity. Bids for lease options will be due in July this year, with an award of option agreements expected in Q1 2022.

Anette Olsen, managing director of Bonheur and proprietor of Fred Olsen, said: “30 years ago, our journey in renewables started in Scotland. Today, Fred. Olsen related companies employ more than 350 people in Scotland. Our focus has always been to create local value, and together with Vattenfall we are confident that we can build on our joint presence in Scotland and deliver offshore wind with considerable local benefits.”

Fred Olsen Renewables also recently joined forces with its compatriot, Hafslund Eco and Denmark’s green energy giant Ørsted to compete in Norway’s upcoming application round for offshore wind areas.