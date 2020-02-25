Home Sector Offshore Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded contract to finish German wind farm February 26th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been awarded a contract for its jackup vessel Blue Tern to finish installing the remaining 11 turbines at the Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWB II).

“We are looking forward to working with our new client and to get the chance to support the finalisation of the Trianel wind farm with our jackup vessel Blue Tern. Blue Tern is ideal for this project due to her capacity. Our related company, Global Wind Service, is already on the project and delivers technicians, QA and Site Management for the installation and mechanical completion of the turbines. We look forward to providing our best efforts to deliver precise marine operations to the TWB II project together with them,” said Kristina Pind Løvgren, head of nautical at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Trianel Windpark Borkum II, formerly Borkum West II, is located in the German North Sea near Borkum.