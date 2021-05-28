Fred. Olsen Windcarrier lands three wind contracts

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said it has recently signed three new turbine transport and installation contracts with a combined value of up to €124m ($151.3m).

The contracts, with undisclosed clients, are linked to work in 2022-2024 in both Europe and Asia Pacific. Two will be executed with an upgraded vessel, and combined will cover up to 630 vessel days.

“All three contracts are repeat contracts building on existing client relationships and each represent unique challenges in terms of operating in demanding soil conditions or requiring local knowledge and experience,” the company said Friday.

With these latest deals, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier backlog stands at close to $431m, including options of which 80% is firm revenue.