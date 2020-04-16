Fred. Olsen Windcarrier marvels with Thor offshore wind contract

April 17th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been contracted by Denmark’s Geo to supply a vessel for preliminary geotechnical investigations for the Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea.

Fred. Olsen will utilise the 2014-built Liftboat Jill to support Geo with the offshore borehole campaign, with commencement scheduled in June 2020.

“We are very excited to be working with Geo on this project. The two companies combine the best of maritime and offshore wind experience with the most extensive expertise within the fields of soil and seabed investigations,” said Thomas Lund, sales manager at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Jens Brink Clausen, department director at Geo, adds: “We are looking forward to do the first geotechnical work on Thor for Energinet.dk this summer. Our new cooperation with Fred Olsen Windcarrier will ensure a very safe and robust solution for the drilling operations.”

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

