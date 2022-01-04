Fred Olsen Windcarrier secures $90m worth of new contracts

Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has executed three new contracts and reservation agreements with combined revenue of up to €80m ($90.4m).

The contracts, with undisclosed clients, will cover around 300 days in 2022 and 200 days in 2023, in both Europe and the Asia Pacific. Two contracts are linked to projects where FOWIC is already involved.

Following these new contracts, FOWIC’s total revenue backlog stands at approximately €355m of which 18% is linked to options, with €152m set for execution in 2022.

Furthermore, FOWIC’s parent, Bonheur, said on Tuesday that the company had placed a firm order for a new 1600t crane for the 2012-built jackup installation vessel Brave Tern with Huisman. The installation on the vessel should complete in 2024. Separately, ongoing installation and upgrade work on the 2013-built Bold Tern at Keppel Fels is said to be progressing according to plan and budget.