Fred Olsen Windcarrier secures more wind farm work off Scotland

Oslo-based offshore wind installation company Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has won a contract for the 2012-built jackup vessel Blue Tern to support the jacket installation campaign on the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm offshore Scotland.

The contract is included in FOWIC’s disclosed total backlog with a value of about €355m ($373m). The vessel will support the jacket installation campaign by doing drilling and possibly piling work, FOWIC said. In November 2019, the company was also contracted for the transport and installation of wind turbines.

In early May 2022, Italian contractor Saipem started mobilisation work on the Blue Tern in Esbjerg. The vessel is set to transit to Blyth to start the work. In late February, the vessel left Fayard in Denmark, where it underwent upgrade work, and then went straight on to the Kaskasi project off the coast of the German island of Helgoland.

The 450MW Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project is located off the east coast of Scotland, 15.5 km off the Fife coast and covers an area of approximately 105 sq km. EDF Renewables acquired the wind farm in 2018 and in 2019 sold a 50% stake to the Irish energy company, ESB. The wind farm will supply electricity for around 375,000 homes and offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.