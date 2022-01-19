Fredriksen brings back Jensen

Jens Martin Jensen is set to rejoin shipping magnate John Fredriksen six years after he left the group, where he spent 11 years working in a variety of development and commercial roles.

Jensen will be joining Seatankers Management in London, most likely this March, he told Splash without disclosing further details.

Once Fredriksen’s right hand man, Jensen is moving from the Kyriakou family’s Athenian Holdings where he spent some 15 months as chief executive officer.

Jensen previously held high profile positions, as CEO at Frontline Management and Premuda, as well as senior executive roles at New Fortress Energy, Maersk, Pillarstone Europe and Island Shipbrokers Singapore.

Tor A Svelland resigned as chief executive officer of Seatankers last year, just under a year after he took the job and replaced Harald Thorstein.