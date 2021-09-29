Free carbon estimator for commercial shipping launches

Norwegian provider of a digital platform for measuring shipping emissions Siglar Carbon has launched a free tool that will allow users to compare the carbon consequences of commercial decisions before fixing, which the company believes can unlock the potential that lies within a commercial decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

The so-called Siglar Carbon Estimator will initially be used for estimating and comparing emissions from tanker voyages, but the company told Splash it plans to expand the offer with dry bulk as the likely next segment.

Specifically, the tool allows commercial shipping professionals to compare the carbon consequences of their shipping decisions before entering into agreements. Cargo owners can use the estimates to plan voyages and charter ships, whereas ship owners can do external benchmarking based on emissions performance, Siglar explained.

“The free access allows more ecosystem professionals to speak the same language and the industry to develop the best possible tool to support carbon efficient chartering decisions,” said Sigmund Kyvik, CEO of Siglar.

The company believes that the lack of transparent and comparable emissions data in the shipping ecosystem is preventing the industry from discovering efficient ways of reducing emissions and that from its experience, increased emissions insight amongst decision-makers on the commercial side of shipping paves the way for substantial emissions reductions.

“We are launching a free version of the estimator to help accelerate the commercial decarbonisation of the shipping industry. We strive to create a common carbon language that can help the industry spot and cut emissions efficiently. Releasing the Siglar Carbon Estimator is one step in the right direction, and it can unlock great emissions reduction potential,” added Kyvik.

September’s edition of Splash Extra delivers an in-depth feature on how many emissions today are avoidable via commercial decisions that happen long before a shipowner gets involved.