Freight forwarder Hellmann eyes cargo drones delivery from 2022

German logistics services company Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is looking to launch a pioneering new transport service for the cross-border transportation of time-critical goods as early as next year.

Hellman announced a partnership today with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developer Dronamics to work together to develop the initial routes that they will be piloting for customers.

As part of the agreement, Dronamics will provide equipment and expertise to operate the unmanned drone flights, employing local staff in different technical roles. The first point of interest should be European Union, where the regulatory environment allows for cross-border operations. Dronamics is already looking to obtain operational authorisation for international unmanned flights across Europe. We believe this will be a game changer in logistics

“Partnering with Dronamics allows us to provide our customers with innovative and tailored solutions especially in the growing market segments of spare parts, e-commerce, and cool chain. Dronamics enables a same-day middle-mile drone delivery service with an unmatched range of up to 2,500 km and an impressive cargo capacity of 350 kg. We believe this will be a game changer in logistics,” said Jan Kleine-Lasthues, COO airfreight of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

The move comes during major congestion at ports, with containerships backing up like never before in the 65-year history of the industry, as the liner industry grapples with the enormous strain brought by Covid-19 and exceptional consumer behaviour.

“At the moment, we are seeing a lot of sea freight being converted into air freight around the world, which is underscoring the need for urgent transport options for cargo.This does not mean that tomorrow we will fly 80% of our freight by drones, but for transports within continental Europe, this is an important addition,” Kleine-Lasthues told Reuters.