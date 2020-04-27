FreightHub becomes Forto

April 27th, 2020

Four-year-old Berlin-based FreightHub has rebranded to become Forto. The German company started out as a container booking platform and has since expanded to include rail freight, air freight, and intermodal transport and now employs nearly 300 people in nine locations across the world.

Michael Wax, co-founder and chief commercial officer, explained the rationale for the rebrand, commenting: “We started in 2016 with fast and innovative online container bookings under the name FreightHub – at that time the first application of its kind. Today we cover all transport modes, and offer technology and service solutions for the entire supply chain. The new company name reflects this enormous growth.”

