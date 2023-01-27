Freightos celebrates NASDAQ launch

Hong Kong-based freight booking platform Freightos started trading on the NASDAQ yesterday under the ticker symbol CRGO after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), saying the move will raise more than $80m to fund its growth strategy.

Zvi Schreiber, the founder of Freightos commented, “If you are a patient investor who appreciates how digital platform businesses are some of the most valuable and defensible businesses on the planet, if you saw the impact of digitalising retail, travel and financial services, and want to be part of the next big digital revolution, that of global shipping, and if you understand it will take years, I think we might be the right investment for you.”