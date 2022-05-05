French 30 MW floater makes headway

Floating offshore wind developer BW Ideol announced that its partnership with Qair and TotalEnergies has made the final investment decision for the 30 MW EolMed offshore floating wind pilot project in the French Mediterranean.

EolMed is one of the first floating wind projects in the Mediterranean and is composed of three 10 MW Vestas wind turbines.

BW Ideol is a project partner with a 5% stake and the supplier of the floating foundation technology. The company and the project lead, Qair, have been cooperating on the floater since 2016 and in the early development stages when the French government awarded the project on the merits of BW Ideol’s floating wind technology. Since then, in 2020, TotalEnergies Renewables acquired a 20% stake in the project.

The project has secured €85m (89.6m) in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and is expected to be commissioned 15 km off Gruissan, France by 2023. Further details will be release on May 9, BW Ideol said.