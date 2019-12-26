French banks take over Bourbon

December 26th, 2019 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

A court in Marseille has ruled that a group of French banks will take over the assets of the once mighty OSV operator, Bourbon Corporation.

The company has been in a protracted court restructuring for many months.

As of January 2, the firm’s assets will be transferred to a group of creditor banks comprising BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d’Ile de France, CM-CIC Investissement SCR, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale. This grouping owns about 75% of Bourbon’s debt.

SPP’s offer proposes to acquire 100% of the assets of Bourbon Corporation and to convert into equity capital a total of 1.7 billion euros worth of debt and liabilities.

The operation will lead to the liquidation of the company and a total loss for its shareholders and bondholders, the company said earlier.

Sam Chambers

