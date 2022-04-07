French players join forces to ship CO2

France’s Sogestran Shipping has joined forces with compatriot industrial gas supplier Air Liquide to provide large-scale liquid CO2 shipping and barging solutions tailored to the needs of future carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Europe.

The joint venture partners, which expect to complete the deal by mid-2022, said they plan to transport CO2 in its liquid form by newly-designed shipping and barging solutions, invested and operated through this collaboration.

“Air Liquide and Sogestran have built a strong relationship over the past years, working on reliable solutions for this emerging market, in line with our corporate strategy based on innovation. Our teams have worked hand-in-hand to design ships and barges able to safely and efficiently transport liquid CO2. This joint venture will be in a great position to offer the market solutions that will make a significant positive impact on the environment,” stated Pascal Girardet, Sogestran’s CEO.

Air Liquide said the partnership would bolster its offering on the carbon management value chain, including capture, aggregation, processing, and transport to permanent storage locations. “CCS represents one of the fundamental tools in the decarbonisation process in particular for the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors. In this context, shipping will be essential to transport CO2 from industrial plants with major CO2 emissions, where carbon is captured, to sequestration sites, where it will be permanently stored,” the company said in a release.