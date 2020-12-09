French sail venture gets Hennessy endorsement

Cognac maker Jas Hennessy & Co has joined other French firms Renault, Manitou et Bénéteau in signing up to Neoline’s new sailing cargo ships, which are set to start crossing the Atlantic from 2023.

Propelled mainly by clean and renewable wind energy, the 136 m long sailing cargo ships, are equipped with four 200 sq m sails, which Neoline claims will enable a 90% reduction in carbon footprint. The ships will be built in France and will cross the Atlantic with average speeds of 11 knots on fixed monthly sailings.

Hennessy will ship 4m bottles of its alcohol to North America on the new ships under a contract signed this week.

Laurent Boillot, president of Jas Hennessy & Co, commented: “We want to ensure the sustainability of our business on every level, from the vine to the glass The innovative and planet-friendly solutions developed by Neoline, resonate with the adventurous DNA of the company and will allow us to significantly reduce our atmospheric emissions and work to protect biodiversity.”