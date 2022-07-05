French unveil hydrogen barge plans

Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy) and a host of French partners have given details of the Elemanta H2 project, a cold ironing barge that will also be able to carry out hydrogen bunkering.

The partners have selected the Port of Rouen as a pioneer site where a demonstration barge will embed a high-power hydrogen fuel cell system manufactured in France by HDF Energy.

The barge will be commissioned in 2025 with an aim to roll out the technology to other ports around Europe.

Damien Havard, president of HDF Energy, said: “HDF is proud to bring its expertise in hydrogen technologies to the development of the Elemanta H2 barge. Thanks to its high power fuel cell mass production plant, HDF has solutions fitted to the major challenges of decarbonizing the maritime sector.”