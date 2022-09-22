Frenchman takes over IUMI presidency

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) Council has appointed a new president and vice president as well as new executive committee and nominating committee members. Frédéric Denèfle, managing director of French marine war risks specialist GAREX, has been appointed president, supported by a vice president, Kosuke Hashimoto of Japan and general manager of Marine Underwriting at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance. The role of vice president is a new position.

“These are challenging times for the marine insurance industry as we grapple the issues of decarbonisation, economic and geopolitical uncertainties and digital transformation. IUMI plays a critical role in representing the sector and I look forward to building on the work of my predecessors. But no organisation can afford to stand still and IUMI is currently reflecting on its long-term future under the banner of IUMI 2030, with detailed work already underway,” commented Denèfle who takes over from Richard Turner, who had headed up IUMI for the past four years.