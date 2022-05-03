Frontline reshuffles board as Svelland leaves

Tor Svelland, a former chief executive officer of John Fredriksen’s family holding company, Seatankers, has left Frontline and Golden Ocean Group, the tanker and dry bulk vehicles controlled by the Norwegian tycoon.

Svelland, the founder and CEO of Svelland Capital, joined Frontline’s and Golden Ocean Group’s boards in August 2020. He left Seatankers in 2021, just under a year after he took the job and was replaced by Harald Thorstein.

Meanwhile, two new members have joined Frontline, both coming from Fredriksen-backed SFL Corporation and Flex LNG.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO of SFL Corporation since 2009, has been appointed a director of the company as well as Flex LNG’s boardmember Steen Jakobsen.