Frontline shareholders to vote on share capital increase and domicile change

John Fredriksen’s Frontline has invited shareholders to approve a transfer of corporate domicile and to vote upon a proposal to approve a share capital increase ahead of the takeover of Belgium-based tanker giant Euronav.

In a filing made to the Oslo stock exchange, Frontline said its shareholders will have their say at a special general meeting on December 20 on whether the company moves its domicile from Bermuda to Cyprus.

A vote will also be cast on a proposed increase of Frontline’s authorised share capital from $500m to $600m by the creation of an additional 100m ordinary shares.

“Frontline’s board of directors believes that the proposed increase will make available a sufficient number of authorised ordinary shares for future issuances, including financings, corporate mergers and acquisitions, use in employee benefit plans, stock splits, stock dividends or other corporate purposes,” the company said in a filing.

The redomiciliation is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022 or shortly thereafter following which Frontline’s shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange under the existing ticker symbol FRO.

Frontline entered into a definitive merger deal with Euronav in July. After and “only if” the redomiciliation is completed, Frontline is expected to make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding shares of Euronav at an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for 1 Euronav share.

The authorised and unissued share capital of the new Cyprus-based Frontline will be used to settle the combination transactions with Euronav, which will be contemplated in a separate registration statement and other documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.