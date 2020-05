Home Sector Tankers FSL chemical tanker charters extended May 28th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Tankers

Singapore’s First Ship Lease Trust has been awarded extensions for the two chemical tankers in its fleet.

Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers has exercised options to extend the charter of 2016-built chemical tankers FSL London and FSL New York by a period of one year.

FSL says the extensions are worth around $4m excluding potential earnings from a profit sharing agreement.