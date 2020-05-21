Home Sector Containers FSL considers options for redelivered boxship May 21st, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Containers

Singapore shipping trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) has taken redelivery of 2008-built 4,250 teu boxship YM Eminence .

The vessel was redelivered from Taiwan’s Yang Ming due to the charter ending. FSL’s other two container vessels are also on charter to Yang Ming, with expirations due this year.

FSL has renamed the vessel FSL Eminence, and hinted a sale may be possible. The company says it is “currently considering strategic alternatives and available deployment options” for the ship.

FSL Eminence, YM Elixir and YM Enhancer are sister ships, all 4,250 teu and built in 2008 at CSBC in Taiwan.