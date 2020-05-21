FSL considers options for redelivered boxship

May 21st, 2020 Asia, Containers 0 comments

Singapore shipping trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) has taken redelivery of 2008-built 4,250 teu boxship YM Eminence.

The vessel was redelivered from Taiwan’s Yang Ming due to the charter ending. FSL’s other two container vessels are also on charter to Yang Ming, with expirations due this year.

FSL has renamed the vessel FSL Eminence, and hinted a sale may be possible. The company says it is “currently considering strategic alternatives and available deployment options” for the ship.

FSL Eminence, YM Elixir and YM Enhancer are sister ships, all 4,250 teu and built in 2008 at CSBC in Taiwan.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

