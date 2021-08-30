FSL offloads chemical tanker

Singapore’s FSL Trust Management has sealed a deal to sell its 2006-built chemical tanker, FSL New York .

FSL did not reveal the buyer or the price tag, however, according to VesselsValue, the sale price is $10m, which is close to its estimated value.

The company has received the initial 10% deposit in escrow for the 19,970 dwt vessel, which it acquired in 2006 for $45m.

Earlier this month, FSL purchased the 2008-built oil/chemical tanker Anuket Amber from Norbulk Shipping for $5m and sealed a bareboat charter deal with James Fisher Everard for 8 years.