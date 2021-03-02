AsiaFinance and InsuranceTankers

FSL refinances five product tankers as its banks $500,000 from LR2 resale deal

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 2, 2021
FSL

Singapore’s FSL Trust has sealed the refinancing of five product tankers with a Taiwanese financial institution.

The trust has refinanced Cumbrian Fisher, Clyde Fisher, Shannon Fisher, Solway Fisher, Seniority and Superiority in a deal which sees FSL receive $15m under the new five-year loan.

FSL also announced that it has completed a transaction announced last month, where it sold LR2 product tanker newbuildings FSL Suez and FSL Fos. The pair were sold to Libya’s General Maritime Transport Company for $103.8m in a deal which saw FSL bank a profit of $500,000 after all costs associated with the construction of and sale of the vessels.

