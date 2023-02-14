FSL secures pair of long-term charter extensions

First Ship Leasing Trust (FSL Trust) has sealed long-term charter extensions with UK-based James Fisher Everard for two tankers.

The Singapore-listed product tanker owner has fixed the 2005-built Clyde Fisher and the 2006-built Speciality for two and three years, respectively.

The trust has eight tankers of different sizes in its portfolio, all of which are employed under fixed-rate period charters to James Fisher Everard with contracted revenue of $25.6m as of December 31, 2022.

FSL said it had benefited from the strong tanker market, healthy freight rates, and firm market values, which brought in a net profit of $13.3m in 2022 versus a net loss of $1.5m in the preceding year.