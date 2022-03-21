FSL takes legal action against charterer over tanker stuck in Indian customs probe

Singapore’s FSL Trust Management has commenced legal proceedings against the charterer of its Japanese-built tanker FSL London currently held up in India.

The 2006-built ship, which according to VesselsValue is on charter with Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers, was agreed for sale last year to Singapore-listed Indonesian owner Samudera Shipping. However, the deal fell through due to delivery schedule delays caused by a customs probe into cargo specifications.

FSL said that the investigations are still ongoing and the vessel is still held by the local customs authorities in India, pending the outcome of the investigations.

The company has moved to claim damages for the delays caused by the carriage of the particular cargo loaded by the charterer and destined for India, the attendant investigations of the cargo, and the vessel being held. “There are no proceedings against the vessel or FSL,” it noted.