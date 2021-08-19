FSL Trust acquires Norbulk tanker for James Fisher charter

Singapore’s FSL Trust Management has purchased the 2008-built vessel oil/chemical tanker Anuket Amber from Norbulk Shipping for $5m and sealed a bareboat charter deal with James Fisher Everard for 8 years.

Delivery of the 9,500 dwt vessel, which is being renamed Pelican Fisher is expected to take place between September and November 2021. The acquisition is expected to be funded with cash and cash equivalents, but the company said it is also considering raising debt finance. The charter should generate EBITDA of $8m.

Roger Woods, FSL Trust CEO, commented: “The transaction further strengthens the strong relationship between FSL Trust and James Fisher Everard after we had already agreed to renew the charters for 5 other vessels with James Fisher Everard earlier this year. Whilst the vessel does not feature the most advanced fuel technologies, the long-term charter of 8 years provides secure long-term cash flows to the Trust and creates value for the unitholders.”

FSL Trust has a fleet of 11 tankers of which 7 vessels are chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 4 vessels are employed in pools or the spot market.