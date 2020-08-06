FSL Trust exits container sector with sale of boxship trio

Singapore shipping trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) has announced the sale of its three containerships FSL Eminence, FSL Elixir and YM Enhancer.

The three 2008-built 4,250 teu ships have all been on charter to Taiwan’s Yang Ming. The Eminence was redelivered by Yang Ming at the end of its charter in May, the Elixir was then redelivered in June, and the Enhancer is still on charter to Yang Ming with redelivery scheduled in October.

The three vessels were sold to an unaffiliated third party with a deposit paid, however the buyer and sale price was not revealed.

VesselsValue puts the market value of the CSCB-built ships at around $7.5m to $7.9m each.

The sales leaves FSL with a fleet of 12 tankers.