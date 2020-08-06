AsiaContainers

FSL Trust exits container sector with sale of boxship trio

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 6, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Singapore shipping trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) has announced the sale of its three containerships FSL Eminence, FSL Elixir and YM Enhancer.

The three 2008-built 4,250 teu ships have all been on charter to Taiwan’s Yang Ming. The Eminence was redelivered by Yang Ming at the end of its charter in May, the Elixir was then redelivered in June, and the Enhancer is still on charter to Yang Ming with redelivery scheduled in October.

The three vessels were sold to an unaffiliated third party with a deposit paid, however the buyer and sale price was not revealed.

VesselsValue puts the market value of the CSCB-built ships at around $7.5m to $7.9m each.

The sales leaves FSL with a fleet of 12 tankers.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close