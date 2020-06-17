FSL Trust gets another boxship back from Yang Ming

June 17th, 2020

Singapore shipping trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) has taken redelivery of another of its 2008-built 4,250 teu boxships from Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine.

YM Elixir has been redelivered following the end of its charter to Yang Ming, and has been renamed FSL Elixir.

FSL says it is currently considering strategic alternatives and available deployment options for vessel, which it is also doing for the YM Eminence after it was also redelivered by Yang Ming in May.

Yang Ming has FSL’s other 2008-built 4,250 teu boxship, YM Enhancer, on charter until later this year.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

